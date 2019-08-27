Gifted, talented programs could be eliminated in NYC public schools

A mayor-backed panel recommended ending most gifted and talented programs within the New York City public schools.

Elementary schools and many high schools would be affected. Only the city's eight elite high schools would be spared from the cuts.

The School Diversity Advisory Board announced its full recommendations on Tuesday afternoon.

The panel was appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio in an effort to end school desegregation. Most gifted and talented students are White and Asian.

It blames the programs for causing the segregation of schools.

It suggested that in the next three years in elementary schools:

-Discontinue the use of the Gifted & Talented admissions test. Institute a moratorium on new Gifted & Talented programs, while phasing out existing programs.

-Allow existing Gifted & Talented programs to continue. Programs will be phased out as students age and will not receive new incoming classes.

-Eliminate rigid academic tracking in elementary school that results in economic and racial segregation of students.

It suggested that in the next three years in middle schools:

▶ Expand and support the use of inclusionary admissions practices that promote integrated schools and ensure that all students are challenged.

-Provide resources for community school districts to develop district wide admissions priorities with community and stakeholder engagement. District wide admissions priorities must intend to achieve the integration goals adopted by the DOE.

-Eliminate the use of exclusionary admissions practices that create segregation by race, class, disability, home language, and academic ability. This includes the exclusionary use of school screens such as grades, test scores, auditions, performance in interviews, behavior, lateness, and attendance.

-Preserve the use of inclusionary admissions practices that are used to identify and serve vulnerable student populations (i.e. International Schools, dual language programs, Diversity in Admissions pilot).

-Eliminate the use of "Gifted and Talented" nomenclature in middle school programs, to ensure it matches the values and vision of real integration.

It suggested that in the next three years in high schools:

-Institute a moratorium on the creation of new screened high schools, unless the admissions process explicitly intends to meet the integration goals adopted by the DOE.

-Implement new inclusionary admissions practices which ensure all high schools are reflective of their boroughs' racial and socio-economic demographics.

-Prioritize high performing selective high schools that have an opportunity to serve a more racially representative 12 School Diversity Advisory Group student population. Require identified high schools to adopt an inclusionary admissions practice that intends to increase racial and socio-economic diversity.

-Eliminate lateness, attendance, and geographic zones as a criteria for high school admissions and enrollment.

-Preserve the use of inclusionary admissions practices that are used to identify and serve vulnerable student populations (i.e. International and Transfer High Schools, and Diversity in Admissions).

-Ensure that all high school admissions criteria are transparent and designed to reduce the racial and socioeconomic isolation currently prevalent in most high schools.

Another recommendation includes not using lateness and attendance to evaluate prospective elementary and high school students.