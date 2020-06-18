Gift-bringing 'Fairies' sweeping across Long Island

They’re self-proclaimed fairies without wings although some do prefer to wear them, dusting or delivering gifts of love and kindness, leaving them on the doorsteps of people’s homes, many of them strangers.

Connie Bayer started the Facebook page Wine/Treat/Surprise Fairies of Long Island only a month ago and in that time the group has gained the support of close to 9,000 members.

“It brings enjoyment to everyone involved and it’s contagious,” she said.

How does it work? People prep gift bags and post photos of them on the Facebook page and include where they’ll be “dusting.” Those looking to receive a gift comment with their address and the duster decides where she wants to go.

Taylor Olszewski considers herself a habitual duster. It became a positive distraction during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My thing is choose kindness,” she said. “Through this group I have the opportunity to can wake up and make someone’s day so much better.”

It’s up to each duster to decide how involved they want to get.

Advertisement

There’s Sparky the Dog who rides on a retired firetruck, Daffy the Duster, and the American Grinch Fairy who is known for ringing, waving, and running.

And even small businesses have gotten involved - some gifting personalized wine bottles and pizza pies to random families through the group on a weekly basis.