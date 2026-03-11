Steve Tisch and family move to transfer Giants ownership to children

article

New York Giants co-owners Steve Tisch, his sister Laurie and brother Jonathan are seeking to transfer their ownership stakes in the franchise to their children’s trusts, according to an NFL memo obtained by ESPN.

What we know:

The memo reportedly states that the sellers "propose to transfer their entire remaining interests, totaling 23.1% of the Club, to the Trusts."

The backstory:

The Giants have been co-owned by the Mara and Tisch families since 1991, when the Tisch family purchased a 50% stake in the franchise. Steve Tisch and John Mara assumed lead ownership roles in 2005.

"Prior transfers to these Trusts were completed pursuant to 2023 and 2024 Finance Committee approvals," the March 11 memo states, according to ESPN.

What's next:

Such transfers are subject to review and approval by the NFL’s finance committee.

If approved, the trio would no longer hold any direct ownership stake in the team, according to the memo.

The request comes after Steve Tisch faced scrutiny over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Tisch’s name appeared more than 400 times in documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender that were released by the U.S. Justice Department, according to The Associated Press.