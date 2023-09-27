Ghost guns found inside East Harlem day care

An 18-year-old has been arrested after ghost guns and 3D printers were found at a daycare in East Harlem.

Police say the 18-year-old, Karon Coley, was running a ghost gun production operation out of the apartment he shares with his mother on 117th Street, and that the guns were found in an unlocked room.

The suspect's mother was operating a legitimate licensed daycare there.

The teenager and two minors, who were also arrested, have also been accused of stealing the identities of other people in order to buy ghost gun parts online and then make the guns in the apartment.

Officials say the daycare center was last inspected in February and found to have three violations for not keeping feeding and sleeping schedules for the children and for not having documentation that the children did not have any infectious diseases.

Mayor Adams said that the city is now going to have to enhance training for inspectors to know how to look for drugs, gun parts, and even trap doors.