Georgia Gov. Kemp issues evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Governor Brian Kemp is ordering Georgians out of the way of Hurricane Dorian.

On Sunday evening, Kemp signed an executive order calling for the evacuation of areas east of I-95 in Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh, Glynn, and Camden Counties. The mandatory evacuations take effect at Noon Monday.

THE LATEST: Hurricane Dorian

To help the evacuation run smoothly, Interstate 16 will begin westerly contraflow operations on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. All lanes of I-16 will carry traffic westbound, away from the coast. No eastbound traffic will be allowed.

In his executive order, the governor says the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Department of Transportation, and Homeland Security will oversee efforts to get residents safely away from Dorian's path.

RELATED: Coastal Georgia prepares for Dorian

The record-setting storm reached Category 5 strength with winds reaching 185 mph, and gusts over 200 mph as it moved over the Bahamas.

Advertisement

Governor Kemp will also make several stops in Savannah and Brunswick on Monday to speak with local emergency officials as Georgia prepares for Hurricane Dorian.

RELATED: Contraflow to begin on I-16 Tuesday morning