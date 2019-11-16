Georgia deputy frees young deer trapped in fence

A Sheriff’s Office deputy in Georgia freed a young deer that had gotten itself stuck between the bars of a fence earlier this month.

Body camera footage shared by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office showed the deputy approaching t deer and grabbing a hold of its hind legs. The deer thrashes and makes loud, strained noises as the deputy pushes the animal through the fence, allowing it to run away.

“There he goes. Bambi’s free,” the deputy says in the video.

“I just didn’t know who else to call,” a bystander says in response.

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office via Storyful