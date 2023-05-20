George Santos becomes treasurer of his own campaign following indictment

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., named himself treasurer of his re-election campaign in a new filing with the Federal Election Commission late Friday afternoon. The new filing comes a little over a week after the congressman pled not guilty to federal charges.

Santos now becomes the fourth treasurer of his campaign and committees since January. He had previously filed paperwork naming Andrew Olson treasurer of the campaign, following the departure of his longtime treasurer Nancy Marks amid a number of controversies surrounding the fundraising and spending of his campaign money.

Olson's name is now notably absent from the filings; however, the email address "apolson1964@gmail.com" is still listed along with a Washington, D.C., PO box.

The new filings come a little over a week after Santos pled not guilty to federal charges, hours after a 13-count indictment was unsealed against him.

The indictment was made public in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York and charged the congressman with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making false statements to the House of Representatives.

Just two days prior to the new filings being made, House Republicans blocked an effort by Democrats to expel the embattled congressman in a party-line vote that referred the matter to the House Ethics Committee.

The expulsion resolution, which was initially introduced by Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., in February, had seven Democrats, including all five on the Ethics Committee, vote present, with Republicans making up all the yes votes and Democrats all the no votes.

Santos later responded to the vote, telling reporters on Capitol Hill "everybody is innocent until proven guilty."

"You cannot behave as judge and jury in this procedure. I thank leadership for allowing this procedure. Quite frankly there were seven Democrats who agreed and voted present on this procedure," Santos said.

The embattled congressman has come under fire for allegedly fabricating large parts of his résumé after flipping New York's 3rd Congressional seat last year, with his victory partly due to his inspirational backstory which he now admits was largely fictitious.

Santos announced his re-election campaign in mid-April, tweeting out, "TAKING BACK our country and restoring greatness back to New York."

"Good isn't good enough, and I'm not shy about doing what it takes to get the job done," Santos said in a statement released. "I’m proud to announce my candidacy to run for re-election and continue to serve the people of NY-3."

