George Floyd memorial service capped off by 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence

An 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence capped off George Floyd’s Minneapolis memorial service Thursday, representing the amount of time he was held down by police.

“That’s a long time,” said Rev. Al Sharpton after the moment of silence ended. “There’s no excuse. They had enough time.”

The fateful arrest, on Memorial Day evening, killed Floyd, leaving in its wake days of unrest across Minneapolis and in cities all over the world.

Thursday, Floyd’s family and friends, along with politicians, Hollywood stars, musicians, athletes and civil rights and faith leaders gathered at North Central University to honor Floyd’s legacy.