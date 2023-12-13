Geminids meteor shower tonight in NYC. Where, when to watch

Twinkle, twinkle, little meteor shower!

The Geminid meteor shower, arguably one of the best meteor showers of the year, will be at its peak on Wednesday and Thursday, according to NASA.

Even New Yorkers, surrounded by light pollution, will be able to catch glimpses of several shooting stars.

Here's what you need to know about watching the Geminids in New York, New Jersey and beyond:

Places to see the Geminids in NYC

On the East Coast, the best time to start looking for Geminids is after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to NASA.

To see the meteors, stargazers should wait in the dark under the stars for at least 30 minutes to allow their eyes to adjust.

To spot meteors, it’s usually best to have a dark sky away from city lights.

Here are the best places to see the meteor shower in and around the city:

The constellations of Orion the hunter and Eridanus the river at right, with the bonus of a Geminid meteor below Orion, through Lepus the hare. This is a stack of 5 x 2-minute exposures with the 35mm Canon lens at f/25 and Canon 5D MkII at ISO 1600, Expand

What is a Geminid meteor shower?

The Geminid meteor shower is one of the best and brightest meteor showers of the year, according to NASA.

The Geminids occur when the Earth makes its annual passage through the path of a comet-like asteroid called 3200 Phaethon.

The path is speckled with bits and pieces that have broken off of 3200 Phaethon.

A meteor (L) from the Geminids meteor shower enters the Earth's atmosphere past the stars Castor and Pollux (two bright stars, R) on December 12, 2009 above Southold, New York. (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Those particles then fall onto Earth as the planet passes through, burning up in the sky and creating the Geminid meteor shower.

According to astronomers, Phaethon acts like a comet because it brightens and forms a tail near the sun. But studies show that the tail isn't dusty like a comet.

The name of the meteor shower comes from the Gemini constellation because the meteors appear to light up from the constellation, but they do not originate from it.

According to NASA , the Geminids are one of the few meteor showers associated with an asteroid rather than a comet. However, 3200 Phaethon is an odd object that astronomers are still trying to define.

Weather in NYC tonight

So far, the forecast for Wednesday has been chili with clear skies.

According to FOX 5 NY Meteorologist Mike Woods, expect sunshine throughout the day and a high of 45°.

Wednesday will also see clear skies as temperatures head down into the 30s.

Unfortunately, during some mentor showers, the moon can wash out the sky and block the view.

Fortunately, though, there will be a waxing crescent on Wednesday, which won't prevent stargazers from seeing the meteors.

From Wednesday into Thursday, only 1-3% of the moon’s light will shine in the sky.

Fox News contributed to this article.