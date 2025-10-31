Watch Good Day New York’s annual Halloween skit

The Halloween skit is back on Good Day New York!

For 10 years, Good Day New York has been celebrating Halloween in a special way. FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer wrote this year's sketch.

"We wanted to put the Good Day team in a creepy and kooky world, as their ghostly characters find themselves out of place in the big city, on an adventure to find a beloved team member!" Kristafer said. "We had fun filming this sketch over two days in the streets of New York and in studio. Everyone did their own hair, makeup and costumes, getting in character for this city scare!"