Gasoline tanker truck crashes into store on Long Island

A Long Island La-Z Boy furniture store on Sunrise Highway went up in flames Wednesday after a gasoline tank truck slammed into the building

The roughly 13,000-gallon truck struck the empty store in Rockville Center at about 1:15 a.m. and spread to another building and the street. The building later collapsed. Videos posted to social media showed huge flames coming from the scene.

The crash is near the intersection of North Park, Lincoln Avenue, and Merrick Road.

Fuel from the truck apparently also spilled into the storm drains in the area.

Emergency crews and a hazmat team responded to the scene along with firefighters from several South Shore communities. There were reports that three firefighters were injured. Two of them were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

The truck was believed to be the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver was able to escape the crash but was taken to a hospital, according to police. Three firefighters were also injured.

All lanes of Sunrise Highway were closed in both directions between North Centre Avenue and North Park Avenue.

An investigation into what lead to the crash was underway.