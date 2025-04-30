Gas leak on Upper West Side after high-pressure line struck, FDNY says
NEW YORK - The FDNY responded to a gas leak in Morningside Heights, prompting evacuations Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
Con Edison crews worked to shut down the leak, and a search was conducted to ensure there was no gas in the buildings before evacuees were allowed to return; seven buildings were evacuated.
According to the FDNY, a high-pressure gas line was struck at 3081 Broadway between West 122nd Street and La Salle Street.
Officials said excavators hit a high-pressure line, causing the gas leak.
No injuries were reported.