Gas explosion rocks Bronx homes

An apparent gas explosion damaged a row of homes and injured as many as nine people in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

The explosion happened in a block of three-story townhouses on Paulding Avenue near Poplar Street in the Morris Park section after 3:20 p.m., authorities said. The blast blew out windows and sent a door flying into some power lines.

Personnel from NYPD, FDNY, Buildings Department, Con Edison, and Emergency Management Department responded to the scene. Cops shut down several streets while crews worked.

A gas explosion rocked a residential building in the Bronx, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NYC Emergency Management Photo)

The NYPD said at least two people were critically hurt. Six others, including a firefighter, were treated for minor injuries, the FDNY said. One person refused medical treatment.

Inspectors with the Buildings Department were conducting a structural stability inspection of the homes.

With The Associated Press