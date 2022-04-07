Gang made drill rap videos to boast about violence, Bronx DA says

The NYPD has arrested 20 people suspected of being members of the G-Side/Drilly gang, a subset of Bloods Sex Money Murder in the Bronx. A grand jury indicted the alleged gang members, who included four adolescents, in connection with multiple shootings and stabbings that spanned three years.

Bronx County District Attorney Darcel Clark's office said the suspects made drill rap videos and posted them to YouTube to brag about their crimes and call out their rivals.

"These defendants allegedly engaged in dozens of acts of violence, including murder and attempted murder, over the last three years, with the most recent just a few weeks ago," Clark said in a statement. "The defendants allegedly committed multiple shootings, some in broad daylight, killing two people and injuring innocent bystanders. These defendants terrorized residents of the Fordham/Bedford Park neighborhoods who were forced to run for their lives as bullets flew."

The indictment outlined 82 counts of various charges, including conspiracy, murder, assault, and illegal guns.

Officials said two defendants were involved in a violent incident last October at a barbershop. Police said they shot a man who was getting a haircut. The victim was shot in the stomach and leg but survived.

Two defendants are accused of opening fire at their intended target but missing. Instead, they shot wounded three bystanders, police said.

"Once they locate a potential opposition, sometimes erroneously as noted earlier, often six to upwards of 12 bad guys armed with multiple guns along with makeshift weapons would chase lone victims," Deputy Chief Jason Savino of the NYPD Gang Suppression Unit said.

The NYPD latest crime stats show that shootings are up by about 16% in March of this year compared to the same period last year.

With FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis.

