‘Game of Thrones’ prequel starring Naomi Watts dead at HBO, but Targaryen-focused prequel ordered to series

The unnamed prequel to “Game of Thrones” that would focus on man’s first dealings with the White Walkers will not become a series at HBO.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the network chose not to move forward even after a pilot was shot over the summer. Naomi Watts was set to lead the series.

HBO declined to comment on the news, but sources told The Hollywood Reporter that network executives had asked for editing changes to the pilot before completely scrapping the series.

As news of the trashed prequel came out, the “Game of Thrones” official Facebook page announced that a different prequel, titled “House of the Dragon,” would be moving forward.

“House of the Dragon,” will be a series co-created by Ryan Condal and “Game of Thrones” mastermind George R. R. Martin. It will focus on the reign of House Targaryen before the events of the hit HBO series.

The “Game of Thrones” account did not provide details on when exactly the series would debut on the network.