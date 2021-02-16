Expand / Collapse search
Atlantic City casino gambler scores $1.1M jackpot on progressive poker game

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Atlantic City
Associated Press
article

Frank Nagy is seen after his big win. (Tropicana Atlantic City)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A gambler who hit a $1.1 million jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 wager at an Atlantic City casino celebrated his win by offering a $50,000 tip to the dealers on shift.

Frank Nagy, who lives in Monmouth County, scored his big win Saturday afternoon at the Tropicana, where he has played for many years.

The win marked the largest jackpot on a progressive poker game in the history of the casino's parent company, Caesars Entertainment. The last time the jackpot was hit was in August 2019.

