G train shutdown starts Friday: Schedule, alternate routes

The G train is shutting down for summer repairs starting Friday, affecting thousands of Brooklyn and Queens who live along the 90-year-old line.

According to the MTA, the system is "past the end of its useful life."

This is part of a multi-billion dollar plan to modernize the signal system across lettered lines.

The line will be suspending service in three phases throughout 2024 to allow for faster repairs.

"There will be major service changes on the G line in summer 2024 while we modernize signals." — MTA website

The shutdown begins at 9:45 p.m. Friday, and all 21 stops will see service changes through early September.

Why is the G train shutting down?

The G train had the same 90-year-old signal system from when it first opened according to the MTA's website.

The MTA says the plan is to bring a more modern, reliable signal system to the line.

The goal is to finish the repairs by 2027.

Here are the phases of service on the ​G line from June 28 to September 3.

Phase 1: June 28-July 5

From June 28 to July 5, ​trains won’t run between Court Square and Nassau Avenue.

Free B94 shuttle buses will run between Court Square and Nassau Avenue, making all G stops.

Phase 2: July 5-August 12

From July 5 to August 12, ​trains won’t run between Court Sq and Bedford-Nostrand Avs.

At 8:30 p.m. Sunday, August 11 to 5 a.m. August 12, ​trains won’t run at all.

Free B98 shuttle buses will run between the following stops:

Court Sq and Bedford-Nostrand Avs, making all​​ stops.

Bedford-Nostrand Avs and Jay St-MetroTech ​​​​​​​, making all ​​stops between Bedford-Nostrand Avs and Hoyt-Schermerhorn.

Phase 3: August 12-September 3

From August 12 to September 3, trains won’t run between Bedford-Nostrand Avs and Church Av.

During the shutdown, the MTA will run shuttle buses along the G line's routes.

