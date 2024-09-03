G train fully restored between Brooklyn and Queens after signal upgrades

article

Starting today, full service on the G trains between Brooklyn and Queens has returned after a summer of repairs.

"After a summer of critical signal modernization work, full service on the G line between Brooklyn and Queens is back!" the MTA said in a post on X.

The line has been subject to months of partial shutdowns.

The G train was suspended between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Church Avenue.

During that time, critical signal modernization work was done as parts of the track were rebuilt.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said that the signals and switches dated back to the 1940s.

