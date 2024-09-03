Expand / Collapse search

G train fully restored between Brooklyn and Queens after signal upgrades

By
Published  September 3, 2024 3:52pm EDT
Brooklyn
FOX 5 NY
article

 A G train arrives at the Smith - 9th Street station in Brooklyn on August 2, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN - Starting today, full service on the G trains between Brooklyn and Queens has returned after a summer of repairs.

"After a summer of critical signal modernization work, full service on the G line between Brooklyn and Queens is back!" the MTA said in a post on X.

The line has been subject to months of partial shutdowns. 

The G train was suspended between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Church Avenue.

During that time, critical signal modernization work was done as parts of the track were rebuilt.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said that the signals and switches dated back to the 1940s.

Featured

Woman sues Long Island Railroad after being thrown from moving train
article

Woman sues Long Island Railroad after being thrown from moving train

A woman sued the Long Island Railroad after claiming they failed to protect her from a man who threw her off a train.

Here's a list of some of the repairs:

  • 17 switches were replaced
  • The MTA installed more than 300 transponders and 3,000 feet of composite railroad ties
  • New train control rooms were built
  • The MTA reconstructed 1 interlocking and an 800-foot section of track
  • The MTA hung 100 miles of signal cables