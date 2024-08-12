Brooklyn's G train service suspended for final upgrade phase

Starting today, the G line service will be suspended in Brooklyn between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Church Avenue.

It will reopen the day after Labor Day, on Sept. 3.

This is the final phase in the G train project.

The service is meant to enhance the line's reliability and eventually allow for full-sized G trains.

A G train arrives at the Smith - 9th Street station in Brooklyn on August 2, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Right now, only half-length trains run on that line.

At this time, the MTA will provide free B98 and B93 shuttle buses as a replacement service.

The F trains will maintain their regular stops that overlap with the G train from Bergen Street to Church Avenue. Additionally, the J and Z trains will make local stops between Myrtle Avenue and Marcy Avenue.

