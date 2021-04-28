Fundraiser for family of NYPD officer killed by hit-and-run driver

article

An online fundraising campaign has raised more than $64,000 for the family of a police officer who was killed on Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver.

NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos was directing traffic at a crash scene on the Long Island Expressway when he was hit and killed.

Tsakos was a 14-year veteran of the NYPD. Tsakos, 43, leaves behind a wife and two children, a 6-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy.

Nearly 600 people had donated by Wednesday afternoon.

The family wrote on the GoFundMe page: "Words cannot describe the emptiness his family and dearest friends feel. He was the light in many lives ... We ask that everyone thinks before getting behind the wheel of a vehicle under the influence. Think about what effects it may have on someone’s family, friends, and colleagues."