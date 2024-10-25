Expand / Collapse search

Frozen waffle recall list: Here are the products impacted over listeria concerns

By Kelly Hayes
Published  October 25, 2024 9:07am EDT
Recalls
FOX TV Digital Team

A frozen waffle recall has been expanded to include more food items, including pancake products, amid the risk of listeria contamination.

JUMP TO: TREEHOUSE FOODS WAFFLE RECALL LIST

TreeHouse Foods, a private brands snacking and beverage manufacturer, first announced a voluntary recall of frozen waffles on Oct. 18 after routine testing at the manufacturing plant. The recall was expanded on Oct. 22 to include all products manufactured at one facility and still within their shelf-life," including frozen toaster waffle, Belgian waffle and pancake products.

The company said these products were distributed throughout all U.S. states and provinces in Canada. They were sold at most grocery stores, including:

  • Albertson's
  • Aldi
  • Dollar General
  • Foodhold
  • HEB
  • Kroger
  • Publix
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's
  • Walmart

Some well-known brands are part of the recall, including:

  • 365 Organic
  • Great Value
  • Kodiak Cakes
  • Simple Truth

TreeHouse Foods said additional testing at the facility prompted the expanded recall. There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the products to date, the company added.

Frozen waffle recall list

Consumers and retailers can identify the UPC on the back of the product carton, and the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products on the end of the carton. The Best By Date ranges from 12 to 18 months, depending on the product, the company said. 

Photos of the recalled products can also be found HERE.

365 ORGANIC

  • 365 Everyday 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles              099482436995            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • 365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles              099482436971            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • 365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles              099482436964            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • 365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles              099482442828            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • 365 Organic 9oz Organic Blueberry Mini Waffles   099482437008              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

ALWAYS SAVE             

  • Always Save 11oz Buttermilk Pancakes       070038644071              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Always Save 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles         070038608752              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

BEST CHOICE             

  • Best Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles         070038356851              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Best Choice 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles        070038356837              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles           070038596790              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles         070038622116              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Best Choice 12.3oz Original Waffles             070038362852              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Best Choice 13.75oz Belgian Waffles           070038644019              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Best Choice 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes   070038592716              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Best Choice 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles        070038632818              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Best Choice 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles       070038632801              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

BETTERGOODS          

  • Bettergoods 10.72oz Blueberry Protein Waffles     194346252756              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Bettergoods 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles              194346252763            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Bettergoods 13.4oz Vanilla Protein Buttermilk Waffles              194346252749            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

BREAKFAST BEST      

  • Breakfast Best 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles    4061464782273              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Breakfast Best 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles      4061464785205              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Breakfast Best 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles  041498194468              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Breakfast Best 12.3oz Pumpkin Cinnamon Waffles              4061463257208         OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Breakfast Best 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes  4099100329315              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Breakfast Best 8oz Homestyle Plant Based Waffles              4061459885750         OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

BROOKSHIRE'S          

  • Brookshire's 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes   092825096672              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Brookshire's 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes       092825096740              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

CENTRAL MARKET    

  • Central Market 11.3oz Gluten Free Buckwheat Blueberry Waffles              41220708390 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

CLOVER VALLEY        

  • Clover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles      686151403404              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles     686151403398              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

CULINARY TOURS    

  • Culinary Tours 13.75oz Mixed Berry Belgian Waffles              11225148569 OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Culinary Tours 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles    011225148552              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

ESSENTIALS  

  • Essential 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles 607880101874            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

FOOD LION    

  • Food Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles              035826091444              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Food Lion 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles            035826091468              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Food Lion 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles           035826091451              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Food Lion 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles            035826091499              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Food Lion 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles           035826091505              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

FOODHOLD   

  • Foodhold 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles 688267562761              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Foodhold 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles    688267562754              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles 688267073946            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles             688267073960              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles  688267073984              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles            688267073922              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles              688267081958              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Foodhold 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles 688267150012            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Foodhold 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles             688267002496              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Foodhold 29.6oz Chocolate Chip Waffles  688267150029              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Foodhold 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles            688267006340              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

FULL CIRCLE 

  • Full Circle 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles   036800486980              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Full Circle 11.3oz Homestyle Gluten Free Waffles 036800486997              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

GIANT EAGLE              

  • Giant Eagle 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles              030034944940            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Giant Eagle 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles              030034944933            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles           030034011642              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Giant Eagle 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles         030034011635              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Giant Eagle 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles        030034011604              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Giant Eagle 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles          030034011680              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Giant Eagle 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes      030034011673              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Giant Eagle 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes     030034011666              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Giant Eagle 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles         030034038076              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Giant Eagle 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles        030034011628              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Giant Eagle 33oz Buttermilk Bag Pancakes              030034071332              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Giant Eagle 9oz Mini Homestyle Waffles     030034088347              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

GOOD & GATHER      

  • Good and Gather 10.7oz Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles              085239157961            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Good and Gather 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles              085239157954            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles             085239157923              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Good and Gather 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles            085239157916              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles           085239157909              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Good and Gather 13.75oz Belgian Waffles 085239157947              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Good and Gather 9oz Organic Blueberry Mini Waffles              085239343012            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Good and Gather 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles              085239343029            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

GORDON FOOD SERVICE   

  • Gordon Foodservice 74oz Homestyle Waffles        093901894793              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

GREAT VALUE             

  • Great Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles        078742088587              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles        078742088532              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

GREENWISE  

  • Greenwise 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles           041415209541              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

HANNAFORD              

  • Hannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles            041268196289              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles              041268196326              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles          041268196296              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles            041268196319              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles              041268196302            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

HARRIS TEETER         

  • Harris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles        072036726483              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Harris Teeter 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles      072036726476              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles     072036726469              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles       072036726490              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Harris Teeter 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes  072036740694              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Harris Teeter 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles        072036736444              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Harris Teeter 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles     072036726513              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

H-E-B  

  • HEB 8.25oz Organic Whole Wheat Flax Waffles     041220708338              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • HEB 8.25oz Organic Homestyle Waffles      041220708307              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • HEB 9oz Organic Apple Cinnamon Mini Waffles     041220708376              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • HEB 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles  041220708413              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

H-E-B HIGHER HARVEST     

  • HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Blueberry Waffles     041220708093              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles              041220013685            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • HEB Higher Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Buckwheet Waffles             041220708390            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

KODIAK CAKES          

  • Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Waffles      705599013201              OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
  • Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Dark Chocolate Waffles      705599012709              OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
  • Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles    705599012211              OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
  • Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Blueberry Belgian Waffles    705599014826              OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
  • Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Chocolate Chip Belgian Waffles              705599015137            OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
  • Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Vanilla Buttermilk Belgian Waffles              705599014802            OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
  • Kodiak Cakes 9.88oz Cinnamon Mini Waffles         705599017162              OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
  • Kodiak Cakes 9.88oz Original Mini Waffles 705599017148              OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026

KROGER          

  • Kroger 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes 011110874306            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Kroger 16.5oz Original Pancakes      011110811769            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Kroger 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes    011110786357            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

KRUSTEAZ      

  • Krusteaz 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes          686151200102              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Krusteaz 3.44LB Original Belgian Waffles   686151903331              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

NATURE'S BASKET   

  • Natures Basket 7.41oz Organic Homestyle Waffles              030034944483            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

NATURES PATH ORGANIC  

  • Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Buckwheat Wildberry Waffles              058449590583            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Natures Path 7.4oz Organic Chia Waffles   058449590729              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles              058449167013            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles    058449590545              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles              058449590774            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Natures Path Organic 7.4oz Flaxseed Waffles         058449590569              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

NATURE'S PROMISE 

  • Nature's Promise 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles              688267058448            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Nature's Promise 7.4oz Organic Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles              688267058431            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Natures Promise 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles              688267188497            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

O ORGANICS 

  • O Organics 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles              079893801162            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • O Organics 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles        079893801155              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

PICS BY PRICE CHOPPER   

  • Price Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles     041735157522              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Price Chopper 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles   041735157515              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Price Chopper 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles       041735157133              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Price Chopper 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles  041735157508              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Price Chopper 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes             041735157393              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Price Chopper 16.5oz Homestyle Pancakes            041735157386              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Price Chopper 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles     041735089656              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Price Chopper 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles   041735064905              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Price Chopper 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles  041735064912              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Price Chopper 9oz Mini Homestyle Waffles             041735010445              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

PRIVATE SELECTION              

  • Private Selection 13.75oz Belgian Waffles  011110893994              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

PUBLIX             

  • Publix 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles      641415001543            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Publix 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles     641415000546            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Publix 13.75oz Belgian Waffles         041415204546            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Publix 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles      041415009547            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SCHNUCKS   

  • Schnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles              041318101072              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Schnucks 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles            041318101027              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Schnucks 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles 041318100518              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Schnucks 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles           041318101010              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Schnucks 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes        041318100570              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Schnucks 33oz Buttermilk Bag Pancakes   041318100020              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SE GROCERS 

  • SE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles           038259117118              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • SE Grocers 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles          038259117101              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • SE Grocers 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles             038259145067              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • SE Grocers 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles         038259117132              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • SE Grocers 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles           038259117163              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • SE Grocers 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes     038259117187              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • SE Grocers 16.5oz Homestyle Pancakes    038259117194              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • SE Grocers 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles          038259117125              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • SE Grocers 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles         038259117149              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • SE Grocers 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes         038259117170              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • SE Grocers 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles           607880200867              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SIGNATURE SELECT 

  • Signature Select 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes         021130495757              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Signature Select 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes             021130495740              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SIMPLE TRUTH           

  • Simple Truth 10.72oz Protein Blueberry Waffles    011110108142              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Simple Truth 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles              011110105509            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Simple Truth 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles              011110105493            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Simple Truth 13.4oz Protein Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles              011110108135            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

SIMPLE TRUTH ORGANIC   

  • Simple Truth 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles        011110012883              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Simple Truth 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles      011110012302              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Simple Truth Organic 19.75oz Homestyle Waffles 011110138293              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

TOPS   

  • Tops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles          070784056043            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Tops 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles         070784056050            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Tops 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles            070784056067              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Tops 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles        070784056012            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Tops 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes    070784056340            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

TRADER JOE'S            

  • Trader Joe's 11oz Blueberry Waffles              000000201063              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Trader Joe's 11oz Gluten Free Toaster Waffles         000000199674              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Trader Joe's 9.9oz Pumpkin Waffles 000000517263            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

WEGMANS     

  • Wegmans 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles   077890519653              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Wegmans 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles 077890519622              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Wegmans 13.75oz Belgian Waffles 077890550342            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Wegmans 13.75oz Cinnamon Belgian Waffles       077890550014              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Wegmans 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes         077890481387              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Wegmans 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes        077890481356              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Wegmans 3.7lb Organic Homestyle Waffles            077890481394              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles             077890481417              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Flax Seed Waffles             077890481424              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles           077890481400              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles             077890481431              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Wegmans 9oz Organic Mini Homestyle Waffles     077890481448              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Wegmens 8.25oz Organic Flaxseed Waffles            077890577059              OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

WILD HARVEST          

  • Wild Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles              711535515173            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Wild Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles              711535515180            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

YELLOH           

  • Yelloh 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes   810038684680            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Yelloh 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes 810038684697            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
  • Yelloh 19.75oz Homestyle Waffles  810038681535            OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025

Listeria side effects

Listeria infection can be deadly for older Americans, pregnant women and consumers with weakened immune systems. 

Symptoms of listeria

Listeriosis sufferers may experience symptoms such as "fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms," the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service says.

