From American Music Awards to courtroom, Cardi B faces judge in strip club assault case

After hosting the American Music Awards the day before, rapper Cardi B was due in a Queens courtroom Monday for a hearing in her strip club assault case.

Cardi, who's real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was charged with ordering the attack of two bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Rego Park on Aug. 29, 2018. Cardi allegedly threw a bottle at bartenders Jade and Baddie G. She then allegedly ordered her crew to attack the women with more bottles and chairs.

The assault was allegedly orchestrated by Cardi in retaliation for Jade having an affair with her husband rapper Offset.

Cardi allegedly threatened Jade over Instagram and in person at a hotel in Atlanta. In an earlier attack at the same club, Cardi's associates were also accused of assaulting Jade by grabbing her hair, punching her, and hitting her with an ashtray.

She turned down a plea deal that would have allowed her to plead guilty to third-degree assault in exchange for a conditional discharge.

The rapper, 29, who gave birth to her second child two months ago shot to fame with the hit song ‘Bodak Yellow.’

On Sunday, she hosted the American Music Awards and also walked away with the Favorite Hip-Hop Song award for ‘Up.’

