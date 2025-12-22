article

You know you're getting old when you start becoming totally confused by what the kids are saying these days.

Like the generations before them, Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2025) has their own set of words and phrases that bind them together. Millennials can claim "adulting," and "FOMO" and Gen Z can boast about "glow up" and "drip" all they want – but Gen Alpha has taken over.

For anyone dreading sitting across from their teenage cousin and feeling like the oldest person to ever walk the earth as families gather over the next few weeks for the holidays, this one is for you.

The top Gen Alpha slang terms of 2025

‘6 7’

The kids are dropping this all over the place.

Similar to "21" before it, which was a reference to a viral Vine (RIP) posted in 2013 where a man asks a boy what 9 +10 is and the child responds "21" in a funny voice, "6 7" can sort of function as a call and response.

It really doesn't mean anything other than an implied understanding between two or more people. It's a "if you know, you know" kind of thing.

The actual calling out of the number is a reference to the song "Doot Doot 6 7" by the rapper Skrilla.

‘Sigma’

This one is a little more straightforward.

According to the literal Merriam-Webster dictionary, a "sigma" is "a coolly independent, successful man."

‘Rizz’

If someone has "rizz," they know how to flirt.

It's an abbreviation for the word "charisma," which means "a special, magnetic charm or appeal."

‘Looksmaxxing’

Another pretty straightforward one!

Going back to the introduction, this basically means to "glow up" – improve one's appearance in some way. But, it's usually done in excess. Think, lots of plastic surgery.

‘Skibidi’

Okay, back to the obscure.

"Skibidi" is a reference to the YouTube series "Skibidi Toilet." It's an animated series created by Georgian animator Alexey Gerasimov, according to Mashable.

The plot follows "skibidi toilets" – "mobile toilets with human heads popping out of their bowls." They're in an ongoing battle with the humanoids, which have "speakers, cameras and TVs for heads." The two groups fight, often in violent ways.

Similar to "6 7," when the kids say "skibidi" aloud, it's really just a reference to the show, and specifically the song the skibidi toilets sing, which, also according to Mashable, is a mashup of the songs "Give It to Me" by Timbaland and "Dom Dom Yes Yes" by Biser King."

Sped up, "give it to me" sounds like "skibidi."

So…yeah.

‘Brain rot’

Fitting that this one comes next.

According to Parade, this is the "general term for spending too much time online watching low-quality content." You know, content that "rots the brain."

'Just put the fries in the bag'

When someone is talking A LOT or just going on and on, you can shush them by saying this. It basically just means "wrap it up."

It has some deeper origins, that, in all honesty, seem to be looking down upon fast food workers. For a deeper dive, you can check out this TikTok.

‘Aura'

We've all seen someone who just has "aura."

Merriam-Webster defines having aura as having "star power" or "stylish swagger."

Conversely, if someone, uh, doesn't have those things, they have "negative aura." I'm sure we all have some examples in our heads that we'll keep to ourselves.

‘Ohio’

Merriam-Webster coming in with the assist again.

Calling something "Ohio" is used to "describe something that is weird, awkward, cringeworthy or otherwise undesirable or bad in some way."

Poor Ohio.

‘Gyatt’

Ahem, someone with a "gyatt" has a large backside.

Yes, it's true that it's also used to express excitement or admiration, but that admiration is usually of said large backside.

The rappers Latto and Ice Spice even have a song about it.

‘Ick’

If someone gives you "the ick," it means they've turned you off, essentially.

Dicitionary.com defines "the ick" as a term used in dating to refer to a sudden feeling of disgust or repulsion to a dating partner someone was previously attracted to." Harsh.

But we've all been there.

‘Fanum tax’

According to Parade, "fanum tax" means stealing food.

It's a reference to the uber-popular streamer Kai Cenat, who "fanum taxes" his friends frequently in his videos, stealing food off their plates.

'Glaze'

Stop glazing me, bro!

If you're glazing someone, it means you're praising them excessively. It's kind of like you're hyping someone up, but it's too much, ya know?

‘Mewing’

Someone who is "mewing" is "strengthening their jawline," also noted by Parade.

Usually, when someone is doing this, they're trying to give their face more definition. To describe it with another slang phrase, someone who is "mewing" is "serving face" (which will make sense to some of you).

‘Cap/no cap’

This one is pretty self-explanatory.

"Cap" is a lie, and "no cap" is the truth.

If someone is "capping," they're lying, Parade notes.

Frequently, if someone is sharing some outrageous information, or telling a ridiculous story, they'll say "no cap" at the end, to imply that they're telling the truth.