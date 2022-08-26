You can now buy 'Friends' Central Perk coffee with a real café coming soon

article

Nearly 20 years since going off the air, "Friends" remains close to the hearts of fans around the world — and in their coffee cups.

The beloved NBC sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004, featured the popular hangout spot "Central Perk" — which served as the gathering place for characters Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross.

A modern-day version of Central Perk coffeehouse is now set to open in 2023, according to the developers, which include Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and CenPer Holdings, LCC.

The first location and opening date "will be announced soon," developers said Wednesday.

"Working closely with the CenPer Holdings team in creating this fresh, yet familiar environment, we’re looking forward to giving fans a Central Perk of their own — coffeehouses that captures the heart of the show while delivering a first-class coffee experience," Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, said in a statement.

In the meantime, fans can also get their coffee fix now with the launch of Central Perk Coffee. The "artisanal quality coffees" are made with the Arabica beans and are available in three "Friends" themed varieties: "How You Doin’?" (medium roast), "Pivot Blend" (medium/dark roast), and "We Were on a Coffee Break" (dark roast).

The coffee blends are available in whole bean, ground, or compostable single-serve coffee pods compatible with Keurig K-Cup brewers.

Central Perk Coffee, a line made with Arabica beans available in three select "Friends"-themed blends. (Photo: Provided/Warner Bros.

Fans can get all three for $40.78, saving 20% off with free shipping for a "limited time" (regularly $50.97), or purchase the various roasts individually. There is also a customizable coffee subscription service.

The new Central Perk brand was developed by "industry experts" from the coffee, food and beverage, hospitality, and entertainment worlds, including Top Chef and James Beard Foundation Award winner Tom Colicchio, according to a press release. Colicchio co-founded Gramercy Tavern, a popular New York City restaurant offering New American cuisine.

"With Central Perk, we can’t wait to offer friends old and new a really enjoyable premium cup of coffee and hope they settle in with us for the next chapter of this beloved story," Colicchio said in a statement.

FILE - Cast members of "Friends" winner for Best Comedy Series at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards in 2002. L-R: David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

"Friends," which starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, followed the lives of six friends living in New York City. It received critical acclaim and awards throughout its run and went on to become one of the most popular television shows of all time.

The series has remained a go-to show in syndication and on streaming platforms, where it continues to entertain fans — new and old.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.