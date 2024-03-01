Very friendly cat rescued from car in junkyard before it’s crushed

A cat was rescued by a worker at a junkyard moments before the vehicle the animal sheltered in was about to get crushed in Asheville, North Carolina.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue told the social news platform Storyful that the junkyard worker delayed the car to remove the car’s battery when the cat hopped out from under the hood and "into his arms."

The cat ended up in the custody of a local rescue center, which later received a call from the salvage yard that the owner of the junk car was searching for his pet cat named Lilly.

Lilly was vaccinated, microchipped, spayed and returned to her owner, the rescue center shared with Storyful.

Photos of Lilly were provided to Storyful, capturing the cat with Brother Wolf Animal Rescue’s caretakers and the reunion with her owner.

