French police kill man suspected of beheading, eating teen

Police in France reportedly shot dead a 32-year-old man suspected of beheading and partially eating a 13-year-old boy.

The boy's head was found in a bucket, a prosecutor said on Monday.

Police found the horrible scene on Sunday in the town of Tarascon.

The man who rented the apartment had a psychiatric disorder, public prosecutor Laurent Gumbau told Agence France-Presse.

An investigation into the disappearance of a boy from a care home in the city of Marseille had led police to the apartment. It was not clear how they made the connection.

The police eventually found the man several hours later and shot him dead, the prosecutor said. They were still investigating to confirm the man had killed the boy and beheaded him.

