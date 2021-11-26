French bulldog stolen from Suffolk County home on Thanksgiving

article

Police in Suffolk County are searching for the dognappers who stole a family's beloved French bulldog from a home on Thanksgiving.

According to authorities, at some point between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Thursday, at least one person entered a home on Robin Lane in Huntington and stole a Sony Playstation 5 and Stella, a 4-year-old French Bulldog.

Stella, a 4-year-old Bulldog stolen from her family's home on Thanksgiving. (Credit: Suffolk County Police)

Stella is white, and weighs roughly 20 pounds, according to her owners.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the burglary to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Advertisement