Freeman hits 1st game-ending slam in World Series history as Dodgers top Yankees 6-3 in opener

Published  October 25, 2024 11:53pm EDT
MLB
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a walk-off grand slam during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los

LOS ANGELES - Freddie Freeman hit the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history with two outs in the 10th inning, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in a dramatic opener Friday night.

Hobbled by a badly sprained ankle, Freeman homered on the first pitch he saw — an inside fastball from Nestor Cortes — and then dropped his bat before beginning a trot while greeted with a roar from the sellout crowd of 52,394.

In the top of the 10th, Anthony Volpe grounded into a fielder's choice to shortstop, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third after he stole two bases, to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

It was the third straight World Series opener to go extra innings.

The speedy Chisholm singled off Blake Treinen and then stole second and third for a Yankees team not known for speed.