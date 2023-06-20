Older sister dies following New York head-on crash between siblings

A third person has died following a head-on crash between two siblings in a rural town in western New York, officials said.

According to state officials, Dahlia J. Klink, 24, was pronounced dead Sunday night from injuries she suffered after her younger brother crashed his pickup truck into her vehicle Saturday shortly after noon in the town of Freedom.

Two passengers in Klink’s car – 6-year-old Molly Kibler and 17-year-old Havanah S. Lopez – were pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old passenger had serious injuries.

Police said Evan R. Klink, 21, was driving a pickup truck when he crossed the road’s centerline, crashing into the oncoming vehicle driven by his older sister.

Klink was treated for injuries and taken to a state police station for evaluation. A 19-year-old passenger in his car, Cameron Klink, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

It's not yet clear if the passengers in either car were also related to the drivers.

The investigation remains active.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.



