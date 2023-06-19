Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York

article

A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by his sister, killing two children and injuring four in a rural town in western New York, officials said.

Two of the passengers in the sister's 2005 Ford Focus, 17-year-old Havanah S. Lopez and 6-year-old Molly Kibler, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened shortly after noon Saturday in the town of Freedom, according to state police.

The driver of the Ford Focus, Dahlia J. Klink, 24, and a 4-year-old passenger were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Her brother, Evan R. Klink, 21, who was driving the 2006 Dodge Ram, was treated for injuries and was taken to a state police station for evaluation. A passenger in his car, 19-year-old Cameron Klink, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

It is not yet clear if the passengers in either car were also related to the drivers. The crash remained under investigation on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.