'Free them all:' Rally held outside San Quentin urging prisoner release

More than 100 people held a rally outside San Quentin, demanding all the inmates be released as the coronavirus sweeps through the prison.



The outbreak started after more than 100 inmates were transferred from the men's prison in Chino last month.

Since then, there have been more than 750 new cases among prisoners and 89 staff members who have tested positive for the virus.

The protesters say state officials did not keep the prison population safe.

