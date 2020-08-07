Free pet food event in Suffolk County on Saturday

article

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has hit many American families hard. Millions of people have lost their jobs. That also means that pets can suffer, too, when their humans are concerned about making ends meet and putting food on the table.

To help lighten the financial load, the Suffolk County SPCA is holding its third dog and cat food giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 8.

"We're trying to help out the people who have been financially impacted because of job loss," Chief Roy Gross said in a statement.

You can claim one bag of free pet food for your family.

The distribution is taking place at Long Island Portuguese American Center at 17 Third Avenue in Brentwood on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until the supply runs out.

The Suffolk County SPCA, a private nonprofit organization, is not funded by the county or state so it relies on donations and volunteers.

Advertisement