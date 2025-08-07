Free NYC Shakespeare in the Park tickets still available: How to find, score them

The Brief The Public Theater is offering multiple ways to get free tickets for its 2025 Shakespeare in the Park performances at Central Park's Delacorte Theater. Shows begin Aug. 7, and free-ticket options include in-person distribution at multiple locations through Sunday, Sept. 14. Tickets are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis for in-person pickups, while the lotteries offer a chance to win.



To get or not to get a ticket — that is the question. And for New Yorkers eager to see Shakespeare in the Park, the answer lies beyond the Delacorte. A limited number of free tickets are being distributed in a lottery across the five boroughs, offering an alternative pickup location for those who seek a seat at the Twelfth Night.

What we know:

Free tickets for Shakespeare in the Park's 2025 season are now available through multiple distribution methods. The Public Theater, which produces the shows, is providing opportunities for all New Yorkers to get a seat at the newly-renovated The Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

Directed by Public Theater resident Saheem Ali, the cast includes Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sandra Oh, Peter Dinklage, and real-life siblings Lupita Nyong’o and Junior Nyong’o as Viola and Sebastian; twins separated by a shipwreck in classic Shakespearean fashion.

The show promises sharp wit, mistaken identities, cross-dressing chaos and heartfelt moments, all for free, as part of a summer tradition that dates back to 1962.

The primary way to get a ticket is by lining up at The Delacorte Theater on the day of a public performance. Tickets are distributed at 12 p.m. (noon) and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each person aged 5 and up can receive up to two tickets, but a Public Theater Patron ID is required. Separate lines are available for seniors 65 and older and for people with disabilities, offering specific accommodations.

Where else can you get tickets?

For those who want to avoid the long lines, there are other options available:

In-person lottery: A limited number of ticket vouchers are distributed via a lottery at The Public Theater on Lafayette Street. The lottery starts at 11 a.m. and drawings are at 12 p.m. Winners must exchange their vouchers for tickets at The Delacorte Theater Box Office.

Digital lottery: A limited number of tickets are also available through the TodayTix app. Entries for the lottery are accepted from 12:01 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the day of the performance, and winners are notified between noon and 3 p.m.

Borough distribution: On select performance days, a limited number of ticket vouchers are distributed at locations throughout New York City's five boroughs. These vouchers are also distributed at 12 p.m. and must be exchanged at The Delacorte Theater Box Office.

Delacorte Theater, June 2025, Architect: Ennead

If all else fails, a standby line forms at The Delacorte Theater after all other tickets have been distributed. Public Theater staff begins monitoring this line at 6 p.m., and tickets may be given out after that time, depending on availability.

The Public Theater encourages anyone interested in a performance to be aware of the different methods and plan accordingly to secure their free tickets.