Fox that bit 9 people around Capitol Hill tests positive for rabies

The wild fox that bit nine people, including a congressman and a reporter on Capitol Hill, has tested positive for rabies.

D.C. health officials told FOX 5 in a statement it is "contacting all human victims who were bitten by the fox."

Animal control will post informational flyers around Capitol Hill notifying people of the fox’s positive rabies status and encouraging those who might have been exposed to call DC Health.

The news arrives hours after the agency says the fox was euthanized.

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) on Tuesday said they received multiple reports of people on the Capitol grounds being bitten by a fox, according to FOX News officials. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, USCP sent a tweet notifying the public that the "aggressive" fox has been captured.

PHOTO: U.S. Capitol Police

Officials say the fox had babies that were captured Wednesday morning, and they are figuring out the next steps for them.

Congressman Ami Bera’s office confirmed to FOX News that the congressman was nipped on the leg by the fox on his walk into the office Monday. The congressman has recovered and returned to work on Tuesday.

At this time, no other foxes have been discovered on Capitol grounds, but officials say more could be spread out throughout the city.

"I’m not too surprised," said one resident FOX 5 spoke with. "They’re in our neighborhood in Arlington. We’ll hear strange sounds in the evening that are most likely fox so not surprised they made their way across the river as well."

Officials say this fox may have had a den in the mulch bed area on First and C near the Dirksen Building, and there is another possible den near the perimeter of the Russell Building.

Animal experts warn that foxes are wild animals that are very protective of their dens and territory, and are warning people to not approach any fox they may see.

DC Health says they only intervene to remove wildlife if they are sick or injured or have had some contact with humans and rabies testing is needed.