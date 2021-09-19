FOX News poll: Majorities favor mask and vaccine mandates as pandemic worries increase

article

Majorities support mask and vaccine mandates advocated by the Biden administration , as the coronavirus pandemic remains a top concern, according to the latest Fox News poll .

Three-quarters of registered voters are "extremely" or "very" concerned about the pandemic (74%), a 5-point increase from August when 69 percent were worried. The shift comes mainly from Republicans (+14) and men (+8).

The only issue more worrisome to voters is inflation and higher prices (82% concerned).

Sizable majorities believe face masks (69%) and vaccines (65%) are effective and favor a range of mandates and requirements.

The new survey , released Sunday, finds two-thirds believe schools should require masks of teachers and students (67%), and businesses should do the same with employees and customers (66%).

Voters are a little less enthusiastic about vaccine mandates, but still support them for teachers (61%), the federal government (58%) and business employees (55%).

On Sept. 9, President Biden ordered all businesses with 100 employees or more to require immunization or weekly testing. Fifty-six percent agree with this directive (41% oppose).

Fifty-four percent favor cities and towns requiring proof of vaccination to participate in indoor activities, up from 50% last month.

Nearly one-quarter (23%) of voters view the coronavirus as being under control in the United States. That’s mostly unchanged since August (25%), but well below the high in May when nearly half (46%) thought it was under control.

Biden’s strongest issue remains coronavirus with 55% approving of his handling of the pandemic, relatively unchanged from August when 54% approved, but down from a high of 64% in May and June.

Among Partisans

Nine-in-ten Democrats think masks are effective (91%) and should be required in schools (90%) and businesses (89%). On the other hand, narrow majorities of Republicans say masks are not effective (51%) and oppose them in schools and businesses (both at 55%).

When it comes to the vaccine, Democrats overwhelmingly (about 8-in-10) believe it is safe and effective and favor all the mandates.

For Republicans, while more believe the vaccine is safe and effective (50%) than not (43%), roughly 6-in-10 disagree with the proposed mandates.

Some 78% of Democrats believe both masks and vaccines are effective compared to 50% of independents and 31% of Republicans.

Overall, 55% believe both masks and jabs work, while 17% don’t believe in either.

Among Parents

As the second year of school during COVID gets underway, the survey finds two-thirds of parents believe masks are effective (67%) and support teachers and students wearing them (67%), while smaller majorities believe the vaccine is safe (56%) and teachers should be required get it (53%).

Conducted September 12-15, 2021 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,002 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Advertisement

LINK: Get updates on this story from FOXnews.com