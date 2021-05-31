FOX 5 NY welcomes back New York with giveaways at Coney Island

article

New Yorkers who spent Memorial Day at the beach or on the boardwalk at Coney Island may have gotten a glimpse of Good Day New York's Rosanna Scotto and Lori Stokes zipping across the sky, so to speak.

FOX 5 NY held a special event at the beach to welcome back New York after a very long and hard year. In appreciation for everything that New Yorkers have endured and also accomplished since 2020, the station said "Thank you" by giving away free beach towels and umbrellas.

(FOX 5 NY Photo/Ken Ashley)

Also, the FOX 5 NY food truck distributed free hamburgers, hot dogs, and water to beach-goers.

But the highlight of the day was the flyover of a plane trailing a banner featuring Rosanna and Lori's faces and the words, "WELCOME BACK NEW YORK."

(FOX 5 NY Photo/Ken Ashley)

After a washed-out weekend, thankfully Monday's weather brought thousands of New Yorkers and visitors to all that Coney Island has to offer.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

Advertisement