FOX 5 NY named official partner of NY Liberty, to broadcast 2024 games

WNYW FOX5 New York has been named the Official TV Partner of the New York Liberty. As the team’s new local television home for the 2024 WNBA regular season, the station will split the Liberty’s locally broadcasted games between FOX 5 and sister station My9, with all local games streaming on the FOX Local App. The Liberty will continue to make history through this partnership, becoming the first-ever women’s professional sports team with a FOX5 New York distribution deal.

Coming off the team’s first WNBA Finals appearance since 2002, the Liberty are scheduled to debut on My9 on May 14 for the 2024 season opener at the Washington Mystics.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: The New York Liberty celebrate a three pointer from Stefanie Dolson #31 against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Barclays Center on September 07, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expres Expand

"As an organization, we are committed to bringing Liberty basketball to as many households as possible, and we are incredibly proud to enter this groundbreaking partnership with FOX5 New York," said Liberty CEO Keia Clarke. "Expanding our local reach and ensuring we are widely accessible wherever fans watch Liberty games is imperative in today’s ever-expanding media landscape." Lew Leone, Senior Vice President and General Manager of WNYW FOX 5 and WWOR My9 added, "We’re fired up to welcome the NY Liberty and their voracious fans to our roster of incredible sports programming. This partnership of two winning teams is a slam dunk. FOX 5 cannot wait for the 2024 season tip-off to bring the exciting play of WNBA to our audience."

A cornerstone of the #1 DMA in the country, WNYW FOX5 is available in more than 7.5 million households throughout the New York Tri-State area. Both WNYW and WWOR are available in four states (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania), encompassing 29 counties, including Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Staten Island and the Bronx in New York City, Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island, Westchester as well as Newark, New Jersey in Essex County.

The New York Liberty’s 2024 broadcast schedule, including games on WNYW FOX5’s networks, is forthcoming. Season ticket memberships and single game tickets for home games at Barclays Center are on sale now at Ticketmaster. To learn more and view additional ticketing options such as group tickets and half season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.