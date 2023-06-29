FOX 5 Film: A celebration of Caribbean Heritage Month

The islands of the Caribbean are a magical mythical world of sunshine, with white sandy beaches and some of the best food and culture on the planet.

If you’ve ever been there, chances are you wished you could stay there forever.

For many of us, June represents summer vacation but for Caribbean Americans, it’s a month to honor heritage where the pride of home in the islands can be felt everywhere and in everyone.

Melissa Noel, the host of Tropical Fete, adorns herself with a crown of jewelry and feathers with vibrant colors, and she's fashionable for a carnival celebration wearing her headpiece as a tribute to those who came before her.

"Got the feathers going for my head piece of course some of the jewels on the face to celebrate Caribbean culture, our creativity diversity," Noel explained. "A lot of carnivals were born from people just wanting to celebrate their heritage and culture. Particularly, Afro-Caribbean people so a lot of it came from people fighting against forces that were trying to keep us from celebrating their roots."

The costumes bring memories of home to life for Natoya Mejias-Figueroa, an artist and designer from Trinidad and Tobago.

"I grew up watching my neighbor create all of these big kings and queens’ costumes for carnival and I was so fascinated by it. Mr. Jerry was one of my inspirations and being outside and looking at the colors and people portraying the stories about our ancestors, it’s something that is a ritualistic thing for me. I always create and put things out to spread my culture and that’s what I’m here for. That’s what I do," expressed Mejis-Fugiora.

Stilts are another prominent symbol of the Afro-Caribbean culture.

"In the Caribbean they call this Moco Jumbie so they go out in different carnivals, events and stuff and walk over the crowd and dance," Ben Betchelmy, explained.

It looks like fun and entertainment, but the standing on stilts actually represents roots and has a purpose.

"It originated in Africa and they had people go up on tall, tall stilts to represent like spirits protecting the community," Betchelmy shared.

It’s the community Councilwoman Mercedes Narcisse loves and represents.

"It’s about heritage. Our Caribbean heritage. It's about the organization that keeps the culture going in our community," said the councilmembers.

Representation is a crucial need for more than 13 million Caribbean Americans in the U.S. with nearly 8 percent of them living right here in New York City.

Though the country moved to celebrate Caribbean Heritage Month in June nationwide in 2006, it wasn’t until this year, the state of New York followed suit.

"This all started with Assemblymember Nick Perry from the 58 Assembly District, who is now the ambassador to Jamaica," said State Assemblymember Jaime Williams.

"I think you have people that have been waiting for people to animate their issues in the New York State legislature ensure our legislation is just fair and equitable and also recognizes the contributions not only to the Caribbean diaspora but their contributions here in New York State," Assemblymember Brian Cunningham representing Brooklyn echoed.

Paying respect to their Caribbean pioneers in politics is an equally vital role in the job.

"Had there not been a Una ST. Clark, I don't think politics is on my mind," said Cunningham.

Dr. Clark, the first Caribbean-born woman to be elected to the city council was elected in 1991, 13 years before the United States would recognize Caribbean Heritage Month.

"It's similar to when Corey Booker became the first black mayor of Newark New Jersey, or Barack Obama becoming the first African American President," explained Cunningham.

It gave hope to those who would have not seen themselves represented, represented in the heights of government.

"When you begin to look and realize that this culture that this culture, this identity goes beyond district lines, it definitely gives you the fortitude to stand up even stronger and know that you’re standing in a community with people who care deeply about these things as much as you do," Cunningham added.

Caring about the trajectory of the Caribbean community isn’t just a job for politicians.

"We want to become the largest ecosystem that connects urban business owners across North America," Dr. Nicole Grimes, the founder of Carib Biz Network.

Dr. Nicole Grimes works with nearly 100 Caribbean-owned businesses and aims to ensure they thrive here in New York.

"This is our home. We are large and in charge here. This is the city with the most amount of nationals in all of the US," said Grimes.

"I hope that my company aims to really help to continue, rather to cultivate this community of Caribbean talent so that we could really continue to show like we are our major force driving economic development and opportunity here in New York and beyond," she expressed.

"I think part of what I would love to do, and I hope that I'm able to do with my work is to kind of push back a little bit and help people recognize like, hey, we are 31 islands strong, right? We are not a monolith. Right. We have so many cool differences across our cultures, like our history, our language, you know, all our traditions, the things that we celebrate," Grimes added.

While we're speaking of businesses as a celebration of culture, we must talk about Caribbean food.

"I mean, you said that's a combination of flavors and the vernacular. Okay? Just like it's every time you take a bite, it's a different flavor, a guest at Bunnan restaurant told FOX 5.

Every customer’s plate, packed with intense flavor, is a product of memories Nadege Fleurimond aims to create at her restaurant Bunnan (the Creole word for ‘plantain’).

"It’s something that connects the entire black diaspora," Fleurimond shared.

At Bunnan, she made plantains, what's normally the side-dish in Latin and African cultures the star of the menu.

"I grew up eating what is known as Fri-tide which is a street food in Haiti and that's comfort food, the ultimate soul food in Haiti," said Fleurimond.

So, she wanted to create that feeling of comfort she had in her home, Haiti.

"Truly food is the ultimate connector. Often, we talk about like the soundtrack to our lives, but I realize food always functions, memories and experiences that we've had," she said.

It’s a clear connector to her heritage and history she extends to others.

"Caribbean history and culture is world history. And I think having a designated month just really is another opportunity for people to understand how truly we do live in one world," said Flueurimond.

You probably didn’t know Hip-Hop, the billion-dollar industry was founded by Caribbean-American DJ Kool Herc. Years before Hip Hop got its official name, it started in the Bronx at a Back-to-School party on Sedgwick Avenue thrown by Jamaican immigrants.

"My Sound system was the best," DJ Kool Herc told FOX 5.

The father of Hip Hop perfected his DJing technique he learned from his hometown of Kingston, Jaimaica.

He brought vibes to his audience based on their reaction in real time mixing through turntables, keeping that sweet spot of the song on repeat.

"After that night people kept asking us when you’re going to give the next party," Cindy Campbell, the first lady of Hip Hop shared.

The method of promoting the parties themselves is another product of Caribbean roots.

"I got my idea promoting the party w/ index cards. That’s what they did in Jamaica," said Campbell.

50 years after the birth of Hip Hop culture, artists like Busta Rhymes, also of Caribbean descent, is driving the industry's legacy forward with grit, creativity, determination, and heritage.

His pride in Caribbean culture was on full display for the BET awards.

"Don't get me wrong. Everything Busta Rhymes embodies as far as going to get it and not taking no for an answer is being a Caribbean," he told the audience.

It was a proud moment reflective of a years-long effort that led to the celebration of Caribbean American Heritage state-wide every June.