Fourth of July 'Salute to America' Flyover Passes Over New York City

Eyes turned to the sky over Manhattan on July 4, as a collection of planes from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, B-1, B-52 and B-2 bombers, Air Force F-15 and F-22 fighters and Marine Corps F-35s flew over the Hudson River for the 4th of July as part of the Department of the Interior's "Salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution."

The flyover saluted not just New York City, but over 1,700 service members who lined up along the Hudson in Battery Park City.

Despite some calls to not hold events that would allow people to congregate, the Department of Defense said that the flyovers provide an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the United States Armed Forces.

Similar flyovers were held in Boston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.