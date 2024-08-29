Four people injured after explosion in basement of Brooklyn house

article

Four people have been injured after a house exploded in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.

The explosion happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the basement of a three-story home on East 37th Street in East Flatbush.

According to fire officials, when they arrived on the scene, two victims were in the street, while another two were on the top floor of the house.

The house's windows were blown out and glass was covering the street when first responders arrived. A significant part of the building was blown out as well.

All homes attached to the damaged one have been evacuated and all utilities onto on the street have been shut down.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital for burn injuries and potentially some respiratory injuries, while the third victim was taken to a local hospital for lacerations and contusions.

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

Fire marshals are investigating the incident.

