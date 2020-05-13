Four-legged robot patrols park to enforce social distancing

Singapore has employed a four-legged robot to patrol a popular park and remind people to maintain social distancing.

SPOT, a robot designed by Boston Dynamics, shows off its ability to climb difficult terrain in a video shared by the official account of Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The robot delivers a prerecorded message to people in the park, reminded them to keep their distance from one another in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The robot is fitted with cameras and is able to estimate the number of visitors through video analytics. The government claims the robot will not track specific individuals or collect personal data.

>EXPERTS SKEPTICAL ABOUT PRICEY TECH IN FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

It is fitted with a safety sensor to detect objects and people withing 1 meter of its path.

Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park will be home to the patrolling robot for two weeks and it will be accompanied by a member of park staff, according to local reports.

Advertisement

The government says that technology is playing an instrumental role in its fight against COVID-19, and it's constantly looking for new ways to use it.

>BALTIMORE TURNS TO AERIAL SURVEILLANCE AS KILLINGS CONTINUE