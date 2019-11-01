Four dead, others injured at Halloween party in Orinda; Airbnb 'horrified' about tragedy

Four people were killed and others were injured at a Halloween party in Orinda and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said nothing about a shooter being in custody, Friday morning.

The shooting was reported at 10:45 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Lucille Way near Knickerbocker Lane, not too far from Highway 24, according to sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee. The street is narrow and winding, lined with multimillion dollar homes. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, Lee said, and the fourth died at a hospital. An unknown number of other victims were taken to various hospitals; some were taken by ambulance and others drove themselves, Lee said.

A neighbor said he talked to the owner of the home, who told him it was being rented out through Airbnb for a private party. The neighbor said that particular house has been the scene of other parties that "sometimes get out of hand." Lee said there were more than 100 guests at the party.

A now-deleted Instagram post, boasted an “AirBNB mansion party” in Orinda. Guests were told to direct message someone named @tonecapone300 for the address. The flier also said to “BYOB” and “BYOW.” Doors would open at 10 p.m., according to the post. KTVU has not independently confirmed that this was the same party.

A now-deleted Instagram post advertising an Airbnb "Mansion Party" in Orinda.

Ben Breit, Airbnb's head of trust and safety, issued this statement: "We are horrified by this tragedy and are in close communication with Chief David Cook of Orinda Police to offer our support with his investigation into who committed this senseless violence. Additionally, we have taken action to ban the booking guest from our platform. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims of this abhorrent act as well as the neighbors of the home."

The party was unauthorized by the host, and the home's listing specifically stated that parties were banned. The home has been removed from Airbnb's platform during the investigation. The homeowners also forbid smoking, weed or weapons in their rentals.

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said he saw what appeared to be 30 to 50 people leaving the party, running down the hillside to escape the gunfire. He saw many trying to hail Ubers to get home. He heard five gunshots that startled him and then he saw police cars "flying up the hill."

A multi-agency response team showed up in force. Search and rescue crews, firefighters and law enforcement from neighboring cities rushed in to investigate.

Orinda is a quiet, affluent city, population 17,000, ranked the second-most friendly town in America by Forbes in 2012. It was recently the home to Steph and Ayesha Curry, before they moved to the Peninsula. Schools are great and homicides are rare. Police were not immediately available to state when the last homicide in Orinda occurred, but it may be the first since 2012, when a woman was killed by her housemate on Moraga Way. And the most recent homicide before that was in 2002, when Susan Polk fatally stabbed her husband, Felix, who had been her therapist when she was a teenager.

The neighbor said he is highly aware of Orinda's reputation.

"It's surprising," he said. "Orinda is supposed to be like a safe neighborhood. And this is what happened. I guess it is what it is."

Anyone with any information on this case should contact the Orinda Police Department or Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441. The Investigation Division can be reached at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Orinda police and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office are looking for who shot four people dead at a Halloween party. Oct. 41, 2019

Some of the guests leaving the deadly Halloween party in Orinda. One neighbor said he saw about 30-50 people leaving, many of them trying to leave in Ubers. Oct. 31, 209

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. on Thursday on Lucille Way near Knickerbocker Lane, not too far from Highway 24. Oct. 31, 2019



