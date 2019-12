article

Precinct 3 deputies say they have found the two teenage girls who disappeared in Crosby last week.

Authorities had asked for the public’s help in finding them after they were last seen leaving a Walmart on Friday.

Deputies say Skyelar DeSelle, 15, is described as being 5’05” with brown hair and blue eyes, and Krista Goodwin, 16, is described as being 5’00" with blonde hair and hazel eyes.