Former ‘Reading Rainbow’ host LeVar Burton is reading to COVID-19 quarantined people live on Twitter

Former “Reading Rainbow” host and Star Trek actor LeVar Burton knows the perfect way to pass the time cooped up in your house during self isolation.

Beginning on April 3, Burton says he will read to quarantined people live on Twitter, taking inspiration from his popular podcast LeVar Burton Reads.

Burton will make three different sessions available for viewers airing every week. One for adults every Friday at 9 p.m. ET, one for young adults every Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET, and one for children every Monday at 12 p.m. ET.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: Actor LeVar Burton attends the Reading Rainbow's 30th Anniversary Celebration at Dylan's Candy Bar on June 14, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Burton tweeted that he’ll kick off the show Friday with a live reading from a selection of the work of Neil Gaiman, known for books like “Coraline” and “American Gods.”

Following the halt of nearly the entire entertainment industry because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many artists have taken their performances online in a display of “the show must go on” mentality.

John Krasinski, best-known for his slightly sardonic take on Jim Halpert from “The Office,” is trying to boost people’s pandemic moods and spirits with his new YouTube series “Some Good News.”

American mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and Polish tenor Piotr Beczala had been scheduled to star in Massenet's "Werther" at the Metropolitan Opera in March but decided to stream the performance live on Facebook and Instagram from DiDonato's New York City Apartment.

On Sunday, March 29, Elton John hosted the “iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” a star-studded and unprecedented television and streaming event presented by FOX featuring some of the biggest names in music performing remotely from their own homes. The acts included Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Mariah Carey.

