Former President Jimmy Carter released from hospital after falling in home

Former President Jimmy Carter was released from the hospital Thurdsady after he suffered another fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, fracturing his pelvis.

President Carter was taken to the hospital for treatment and observation, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanne Congileo described the fracture as minor. Her statement said that the 95-year-old was in good spirits at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center after falling on Monday evening and that he was looking forward to recovering at home.

This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again this month and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

He and his wife recently became the longest-married presidential couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage. The 39th president also survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015.

