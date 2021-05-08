Former President Barack Obama announces death of beloved family dog, Bo

article

Former President Barack Obama announced on Twitter Saturday that Bo, the family’s beloved pet dog, died.

"Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between," he posted.

The former president didn’t share additional details about Bo’s death.

Bo, a male Portuguese water dog, joined the Obama family in April 2009. He was a gift from the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., a key supporter of Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign who became close to the family. Bo helped Obama keep a promise to daughters Malia and Sasha that they could get a dog after the election.

According to the New York Times, the family settled on the name "Bo" because the Obamas’ daughters have cousins with a cat of the same name. Michelle Obama’s father was also nicknamed "Diddley" as in the musician "Bo Diddley," according to the outlet.

Bo quickly became a staple of the White House, often accompanying the family on their trips and seen playing with the president throughout the years.

Bo once had a job as a "helper" to Dale Haney, the head groundskeeper at the White House, which happens to be a national park.

"He leaves every morning and he goes down with Dale ... and he’s with all the National Park Service guys. And you’ll see him, and he’s like walking around with them, and looking at the plants," Michelle Obama previously said. "I think he thinks he has a job because he takes it very seriously. So if I go out and see him, he kind of ignores me when he’s with his worker crew people."

In 2013, the Obamas took in a second dog, Sunny, a female Portuguese water dog.

"They can sit on my lap, they sit on my chair, they cuddle with me," Michelle Obama continued. "I like to lay on the floor with them and blow in their face. I like to make them run and chase each other. But they’re so cute, I just love to just cuddle them and massage them."

Many presidents kept dogs as companions. President Harry S. Truman famously advised: "If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog."

President George H.W. Bush’s English Springer Spaniel, Millie, "wrote" the best-seller "Millie’s Book."

President Bill Clinton’s chocolate Labrador Retriever, Buddy, helped Clinton weather the scandal over his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

President George W. Bush’s Scottish Terrier, Barney, had an official web page and starred in "Barneycam" videos that were filmed from a camera hung around his neck. Like Mrs. Obama, first lady Laura Bush was involved with the video scripts and the taping schedule.

President Lyndon B. Johnson angered animal lovers by lifting his pet beagle, Him, by the ears in front of news photographers.

President Joe Biden and his family brought their German shepherds Champ and Major to the White House and will soon take in a cat. Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.