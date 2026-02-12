Retired NYPD detective on Guthrie family: ‘Everyone is a suspect’ | WATCH
NEW YORK - In an interview with FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers, retired NYPD Det. Ralph Cilento weighed in on the latest developments, saying it would be unrealistic to think the FBI is not watching those closest to Guthrie.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW ABOVE.
What they're saying:
"[You're] not living in reality if you don't think that those FBI agents are also watching the family very closely, who's running off to make a phone call in private, why is that necessary and --this is the part that's gonna get your viewers upset ... everyone is a suspect," Cliento said.
- MORE: Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 12 latest updates
- MORE: Nancy Guthrie: Authorities swamped by 18,000 tips since her disappearance
- MORE: New York Post reporter describes seeing investigators recover glove in Guthrie search
Authorities have not publicly named any suspects in the case and have not accused Guthrie’s family of wrongdoing. Law enforcement officials have said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Nancy Guthrie family
Dig deeper:
Cilento, who spent years investigating major crimes with the NYPD, said it is standard procedure in missing person cases for detectives to examine the movements and statements of family members and others in the person’s inner circle.
Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
"That doesn’t mean they’re guilty," he said, but added that investigators must "look at everybody" to either build a case or rule people out.
The Source: This report is based on information from an interview with retired NYPD Detective Ralph Cilento.