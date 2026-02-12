New York Post reporter describes seeing investigators recover glove in Guthrie search

article

The Brief Good Day New York spoke with New York Post reporter Georgia Worrell, who said she was nearby when investigators found a glove 1.4 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home. She noted the location was not along the route Guthrie would have taken from Annie Guthrie’s home to Maso’s house, where she was the night leading up to her alleged kidnapping or abduction. Authorities received 18,000 tips in 24 hours after releasing surveillance video, though law enforcement remains tight-lipped about progress.



Good Day New York spoke with Georgia Worrell, a national news reporter for the New York Post, about new developments in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

What we know:

Worrell said she and a photographer happened to be nearby when investigators discovered the glove about 1.4 miles south of Nancy Guthrie’s home.

"It was in kind of an odd place. But again, not far from her home, just right there off the side of the busy road." — Georgia Worrell, National news reporter for the New York Post

TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: In an aerial view, a law enforcement vehicle is stationed outside of Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 11, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. Searches continues for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and Expand

"It was really a case of the right place at the right time," Worrell said, adding that they watched investigators spot the black object on the ground and later place it into an evidence bag.

When asked whether one or two gloves were found, Worrell said it was unclear.

"That, I don't know for sure. As we got closer, and especially after seeing the high resolution photos that the photographer was able to take, I can make out the top glove, at least one glove. But it's very possible that there was another glove underneath it. That we just can't make out because the two of them black together, they kind of morph together."

Related article

Where was the glove found?

Dig deeper:

Worrell said the glove was found on a busy road about 1.4 miles south of Guthrie’s home.

She noted the location was not along the route Guthrie would have taken from Annie Guthrie’s home to Maso’s house, where she was the night leading up to her alleged kidnapping or abduction.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: In an aerial view, a member of the FBI surveils an area around Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 11, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. Searches continues for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and telev Expand

"It was in kind of an odd place. But again, not far from her home, just right there off the side of the busy road," she said.

What's next?

What they're saying:

Authorities have not confirmed whether the glove is connected to the masked suspect seen in surveillance video the night Guthrie disappeared. Worrell said the glove would likely be tested.

"Well, I believe we've heard from law enforcement officials who do this kind of work that it would be sent in for testing," she said. "You know, they would hope to find DNA of Nancy's or of another person, you know, her alleged kidnapper on the inside of the glove. So We believe that that's where it went, hopefully for testing. And, hopefully they'll get the results back as soon as possible. And this becomes a really important lead, Dan."

Tucson neighborhood

TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: A member of the FBI surveils the area around Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 11, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. Searches continues for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savanna Expand

Worrell described the Tucson neighborhood as tight-knit but said law enforcement has shared few updates.

"This is a really tight knit community and everybody knows about what happened to their neighbor and they want to help. But law enforcement has been so tight lipped, especially the past few days," she said.

CATALINA, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 3: Television media set up at the house of Nancy Guthrie, NBC host Savannah Guthrie's mother, on February 3, 2026 in Catalina, Arizona.The search continues in the Tucson area for Nancy Guthrie, after she was reported miss Expand

"There are no press conferences scheduled coming up. They have not. They're playing their cards very close to their chest. So it's really unclear what exactly is happening in this investigation. And it's just been kind of us reporters, watching law enforcement on the ground, talk to neighbors and trying to figure out what it all means and how close we are to a solution here."

Where is the Guthrie family?

TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 7: A sign of support left by neighbors is posted outside of the home of Nancy Guthrie on February 7, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. The 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie went missing from Expand

Worrell said she has not seen Guthrie’s family but understands they were previously staying at Annie Guthrie’s home, which has become a focal point for investigators and media. She said they have since moved to a gated community.

Following the release of surveillance video, Worrell said authorities reported receiving a large volume of public response.

"I know that after they put it out, I mean, yesterday they said that they had 18,000 [tips] come in the past 24 hours," she said. "So, you know, hopefully a couple of those point them in the right direction. But we really don't know for certain because again, they're being so tight-lipped about this."