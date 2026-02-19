Expand / Collapse search

Former NYPD detective pleads guilty to Covid-related fraud scheme

Published  February 19, 2026 5:03pm EST
A veteran NYPD detective admitted Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, he ran a $1 million COVID fraud scheme that helped more than 65 people illegally apply for small-business pandemic relief funds. (Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service v

The Brief

    • A former NYPD detective has pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in connection to a Covid-19-related scheme.
    • John Bolden engaged in the fraud scheme by working to fraudulently obtain PPP funds for himself, as well as over 65 others.
    • His co-defendants, Anthony Carreira and Christian McKenzie, previously pleaded guilty.

LONG ISLAND - A former NYPD detective has pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in connection to a Covid-19-related scheme.

Covid-related fraud scheme

What we know:

John Bolden pleaded guilty to conspiracy in connection with a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme yesterday, Feb. 18.

Bolden engaged in the fraud scheme by working to fraudulently obtain PPP funds for himself, as well as over 65 others. He did so by assisting them in submitting online loan applications that contained false information.

His co-defendants, Anthony Carreira and Christian McKenzie, previously pleaded guilty.

The Source: This article includes information from a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

