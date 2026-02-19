Former NYPD detective pleads guilty to Covid-related fraud scheme

article

Covid-related fraud scheme

What we know:

John Bolden pleaded guilty to conspiracy in connection with a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme yesterday, Feb. 18.

Bolden engaged in the fraud scheme by working to fraudulently obtain PPP funds for himself, as well as over 65 others. He did so by assisting them in submitting online loan applications that contained false information.

His co-defendants, Anthony Carreira and Christian McKenzie, previously pleaded guilty.