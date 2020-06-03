Former NBA player says he was victim of police brutality

In an emotional conversation on Tuesday, former NBA Player and New York City native, William 'Smush' Parker, spoke with me about why he has been participating in the New York City protests, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Parker was born in Brooklyn, attended high school in Queens, and then played college basketball at Fordham in the Bronx. The true New Yorker played seven seasons in the NBA and another nine seasons overseas. After retiring, he moved back to Brooklyn.

Parker reveals he has been a victim of police brutality.

He has been participating in protests in several locations, from Barclays Center to other locations in Brooklyn, to Times Square and through Manhattan.

Parker says all the protests he’s attended have been peaceful, “but the chants can get radical at times, and that’s expected because the black community is upset.”

His says his fight for justice is for George Floyd, Eric Garner, and others. And, it’s personal.

“I too have been a victim of police brutality and I want justice,” Parker tells Cervasio. “It's been way too long, a broken system has been going on and I'm there to represent the fight and systematic racism, systematic oppression, modern-day slavery.”

COVERAGE: DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

Parker shares his experience saying, “I grew up in New York City and the only time I've ever had a gun drawn on me, was by police officers, on more than one occasion. And I've never been a gang member. I've never sold drugs. I've never been in the wrong place at the wrong time, but because I'm black, I'm seen as a threat.”

Sitting in a peaceful park in Manhattan during the day, Parker says, “You see me now? I'm kind of calm, but inside I'm raging on the inside like I'm upset, but violence begets violence and we have to be able to voice our opinions without it shedding more blood, more pain, more hurt.”

He continues, “I'm not for the rioting and the looting and the vandalism. I don't condone it at all, but …. we feel like we don't have a voice at all. We voice our hurt and pain but it's not being heard.”

Because of his experience, Parker says he has never felt safe around the police, and that’s why he will keep protesting. He encourages others to bring “more white influence and involvement in our movement,” because the black community needs more allies.

Parker also revealed he had COVID-19 early in the pandemic, but his happy to be fully recovered.